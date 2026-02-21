UPCX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170.86 Thousand (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. UPCX has a total market cap of $21.10 million and $170.86 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UPCX has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,951.12 or 0.99659333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Profile

UPCX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms.

Buying and Selling UPCX

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 100,469,653.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.24478238 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $171,582.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

