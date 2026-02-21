Virtuals Protocol Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $646.20 million and $64.97 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,282,621.33339265 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.64508154 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 729 active market(s) with $73,115,069.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

