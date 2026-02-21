Dynex (DNX) Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $3.50 million and $205.46 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,951.12 or 0.99659333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 106,505,130 coins and its circulating supply is 106,503,916 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 106,502,289.13367701. The last known price of Dynex is 0.03491963 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $233,163.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

