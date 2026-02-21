Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 49,028,032,041 coins and its circulating supply is 48,259,771,519 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, LinkedIn, GitHub, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

