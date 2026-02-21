FlatQube Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $8.97 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.01234299 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

