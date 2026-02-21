Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of TKO Group worth $1,567,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $2,820,299.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,970.62. This trade represents a 86.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,337.12. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,840 shares of company stock worth $34,231,966. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

