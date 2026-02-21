Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,413,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,920,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 139.8% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $474.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average is $294.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $298.54.

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

