Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.52% of AnaptysBio worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 233,325 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 214.6% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 218,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,236.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,053 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $54.19 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,090. This represents a 43.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $163,191.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,754.48. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,280 shares of company stock worth $7,254,939. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

