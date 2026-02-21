Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,058 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Corpay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $352.78 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $377.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.86 and its 200-day moving average is $305.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

