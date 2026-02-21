Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.42% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $1,589,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.59. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $115.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $92.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

