Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,792,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Bunge Global worth $1,364,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 20.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

BG opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

