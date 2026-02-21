Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) vs. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Financial Contrast

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wix.com and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 17 2 2.95 Endava 1 6 3 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $161.30, suggesting a potential upside of 141.11%. Endava has a consensus target price of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 217.78%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Wix.com.

This table compares Wix.com and Endava”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.93 billion 1.95 $138.32 million $2.34 28.59 Endava $999.23 million 0.28 $27.45 million $0.20 24.73

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Endava shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 7.20% -102.59% 7.98% Endava -0.51% 5.25% 3.33%

Summary

Wix.com beats Endava on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

