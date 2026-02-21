Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $33,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 6.58%.The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.