King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 105,000 Criteo S.A. $CRTO

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Criteo by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $67,790.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,577.44. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $77,688.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,458.77. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,598 shares of company stock worth $211,697. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $28.50 price target on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Criteo Stock Down 0.1%

CRTO opened at $17.52 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

