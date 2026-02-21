King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 54,716 Shares of Appian Corporation $APPN

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,716 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 89.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Appian in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Appian in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Appian stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,514.00 and a beta of 0.90. Appian Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

