Fiera Capital Corp Buys 27,645 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,784,000 after buying an additional 422,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

MSI stock opened at $462.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.87 and a 200-day moving average of $422.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

