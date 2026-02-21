Fiera Capital Corp Has $29.19 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

