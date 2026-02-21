Fiera Capital Corp Buys 55,390 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,390 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $27,153,612. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.