CarMax, Inc. $KMX Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $727,000.

CarMax Stock Down 0.2%

CarMax stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

