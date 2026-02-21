Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Avient by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Avient by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.19 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 123.60%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

