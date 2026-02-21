Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 120,272 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

