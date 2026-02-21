Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,905 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,361,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 601,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,046,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 305,093 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,725,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,405,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,686,750.47. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,375.32. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,770. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Featured Stories

