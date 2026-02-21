NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiCE by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 18.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiCE by 39.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

