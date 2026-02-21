Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO Stock Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $14,275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after acquiring an additional 112,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

