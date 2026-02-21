Head to Head Survey: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) vs. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neonode and Salesforce”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $3.11 million 9.33 -$6.47 million ($0.32) -5.41 Salesforce $37.90 billion 4.58 $6.20 billion $7.49 24.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode. Neonode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.6% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Salesforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Neonode and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 1 1 0 0 1.50 Salesforce 1 12 27 1 2.68

Neonode presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. Salesforce has a consensus price target of $310.89, suggesting a potential upside of 67.96%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Salesforce.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode 408.88% -38.60% -32.68% Salesforce 17.91% 14.41% 8.89%

Summary

Salesforce beats Neonode on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

