Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BeOne Medicines were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $362.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.68. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $196.45 and a 12 month high of $385.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Zacks Research lowered BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeOne Medicines news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.90, for a total value of $895,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $7,380,639.03. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,283 shares of company stock worth $32,463,041. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.