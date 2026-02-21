Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 11,774 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 356,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 132,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

