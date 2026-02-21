Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 11,774 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 356,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 132,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOG Resources Stock Performance
EOG opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.