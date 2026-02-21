Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Summary

Insiders Place Their Bets

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 982 shares of company stock worth $214,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.