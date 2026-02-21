Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

