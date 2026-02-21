Analyzing Nanovibronix (FEED) and Its Competitors

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nanovibronix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.07 Nanovibronix Competitors $58.68 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nanovibronix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nanovibronix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Nanovibronix’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nanovibronix rivals beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nanovibronix

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanovibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanovibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.