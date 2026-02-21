Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $1,486,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $796,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,035.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,722 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 603,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 539,548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,335,000 after purchasing an additional 485,401 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after buying an additional 468,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 4.3%

AMH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

