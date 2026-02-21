Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 158,074 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of ITT worth $1,401,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,815,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 47.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 590,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 114,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITT opened at $206.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $245.00 price target on ITT in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

