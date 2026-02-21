PostNL (TNTFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect PostNL to post earnings of $0.1305 per share and revenue of $1.1248 billion for the quarter.

PostNL Stock Performance

TNTFF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

About PostNL

PostNL NV is a leading provider of postal and logistics services in the Netherlands, specializing in the delivery of mail, parcels and e-commerce solutions. The company offers end-to-end logistics support, including fulfillment, direct marketing, warehousing and supply chain management, designed to meet the needs of both consumers and business clients. Its service portfolio also encompasses last-mile delivery, digital tracking and returns management to support a wide range of customer requirements.

Tracing its roots to the early Dutch state postal service of the 18th century, PostNL became an independent listed company in October 2011 following its spin-off from Royal KPN N.V.

