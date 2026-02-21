Manuka Financial LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Manuka Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Manuka Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,831,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $465.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

