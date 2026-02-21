Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 279,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.06% of Cooper Companies worth $1,643,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,341,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,331,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,693 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

In related news, insider Holly R. Sheffield acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.75 per share, with a total value of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,449. The trade was a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

