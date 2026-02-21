Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,743,543 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.44% of Amrize worth $1,468,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amrize by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth $670,915,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth $754,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,085,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000.

Get Amrize alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amrize from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amrize’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Amrize

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.