Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 3,597 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross?selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer?term revenue diversification. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.98. The stock has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

