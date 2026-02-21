Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $17.32 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $370,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 553,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

