Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,721 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,661,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 519,102 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 26.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $573,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Key YETI News

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and revenue; management issued FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance above Street expectations and expects 6–8% sales growth — supports upside to earnings estimates and validates international/product strategies. YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and revenue; management issued FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance above Street expectations and expects 6–8% sales growth — supports upside to earnings estimates and validates international/product strategies. Positive Sentiment: International sales accelerated (Q4 international +25%) and drinkware/coolers showed category improvement — diversification outside the U.S. is a clear growth lever. Quiver Quant: Q4 Net Sales +7%

International sales accelerated (Q4 international +25%) and drinkware/coolers showed category improvement — diversification outside the U.S. is a clear growth lever. Positive Sentiment: Capital return remains robust — nearly $300M repurchased in 2025 and ~$100M planned for 2026, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Buyback Details

Capital return remains robust — nearly $300M repurchased in 2025 and ~$100M planned for 2026, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Positive Sentiment: Experienced CFO hire — Scott Bomar (ex?Home Depot) named CFO, providing operational and finance experience ahead of scaling international and product investments; transition support from outgoing CFO reduces near?term execution risk. CFO Appointment

Experienced CFO hire — Scott Bomar (ex?Home Depot) named CFO, providing operational and finance experience ahead of scaling international and product investments; transition support from outgoing CFO reduces near?term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New product introductions and category expansion (e.g., Skala hiking backpacks, updated core products) support long?term brand extension but are early-stage drivers for revenue. Skala Backpacks

New product introductions and category expansion (e.g., Skala hiking backpacks, updated core products) support long?term brand extension but are early-stage drivers for revenue. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin pressure: management disclosed higher tariff costs (?$0.15 Q4 impact, ?$0.35 FY impact) that compressed adjusted margins; adjusted EPS and operating income declined y/y — a material headwind to profits. Tariff Impact in Release

Tariff and margin pressure: management disclosed higher tariff costs (?$0.15 Q4 impact, ?$0.35 FY impact) that compressed adjusted margins; adjusted EPS and operating income declined y/y — a material headwind to profits. Negative Sentiment: Short?term investor reaction turned negative in some venues: despite the Q4 beat, headlines noted the guidance/tariff concerns and shares dropped in response — signals that sentiment will track margin recovery and tariff outlook. Shares Fall on Guidance/Tariffs

Short?term investor reaction turned negative in some venues: despite the Q4 beat, headlines noted the guidance/tariff concerns and shares dropped in response — signals that sentiment will track margin recovery and tariff outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (movie trailer, lifestyle writeups) raise brand awareness but are unlikely to move near?term fundamentals; monitor product launches and DTC execution for measurable impact. The Yeti Trailer

Insider Buying and Selling at YETI

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

