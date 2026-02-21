Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,283 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,242,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 386,364 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 565,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 547,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 233,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 94,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

