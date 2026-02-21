Syon Capital LLC Sells 8,783 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,594,000 after purchasing an additional 670,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,078 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

