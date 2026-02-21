Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.27 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $610.83 million and $12.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.05 or 0.02896679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,041,986 coins and its circulating supply is 7,605,741,992 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

