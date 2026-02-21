Gaimin Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $614.16 thousand and approximately $17.99 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,192,884,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,104,751,272 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,192,884,845 with 51,104,751,272 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001204 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $17,863.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

