Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 216,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 128.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 183.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 54.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $89.79.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.