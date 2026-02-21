Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 45,638 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

