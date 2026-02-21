27,300 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 131.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $49.64 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 88.38%.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

