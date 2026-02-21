Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 244.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,190 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 908,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 16.21%.The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 84.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

