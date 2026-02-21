Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 63,619 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5,017.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,619 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

