Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 63,619 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5,017.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,619 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish take: The Motley Fool frames Qualcomm as a buy-the-dip AI technology opportunity, arguing recent short-term weakness creates a longer-term entry point for investors focused on AI exposure. The Ultimate AI Technology Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing push: Qualcomm selected Tata Electronics to produce automotive modules in India, strengthening its position in connected/automotive components and supporting local supply-chain expansion — a strategic win for automotive revenue exposure. Qualcomm selects Tata Electronics for automotive module production in India
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry/India strategy commentary: Qualcomm’s CEO has publicly pushed for India as a foundry destination and a diversified semiconductor supply chain, signaling management focus on long-term manufacturing footprints that can support automotive and AI chip demand. Qualcomm CEO thinks India could be a foundry destination, calls for diversified semiconductor supply chain: report
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case commentary: Forbes lays out a constructive path for QCOM to reach higher levels based on multi-year AI adoption and licensing/SoC strengths — supportive narrative for momentum and investor confidence. How Qualcomm Stock Rises To $184
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Qualcomm recently beat EPS and revenue estimates and set Q2 guidance (EPS range provided), which underpins the stock’s resilience amid the sector rotation. (Earnings release and guidance cited by market reports.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending/attention: Zacks and MarketBeat note QCOM is a trending stock and highlight contrarian signals after a multiyear pullback — increased attention can raise volume and volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Here is What to Know Beyond Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral hire noted: GoPro’s CFO change mentions a former Qualcomm executive in GoPro’s leadership history—interesting context but not material to QCOM’s near-term operating outlook. GoPro names insider Brian Tratt as CFO
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and revenue pressure: A Yahoo comparison with Sanmina highlights that Sanmina’s 2026 outlook and earnings momentum look stronger and flags revenue pressure for Qualcomm — a reminder of near-term top-line risks. Qualcomm vs. Sanmina: Which Tech Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Underweight and a $132 price target, saying much of the upside is already priced in — this analyst view can weigh on sentiment and cap near-term upside. Morgan Stanley Warns QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upside Largely Priced In at Current Levels
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.
In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
