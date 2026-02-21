Insider Selling: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) SVP Sells $821,622.69 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) SVP Brenda Hefti sold 18,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $821,622.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,493.12. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get Our Latest Report on EXEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 102,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.