Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

